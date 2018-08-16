Danny Trevathan: I’m proud of Roquan Smith for holding out

AP

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan says his rookie teammate Roquan Smith did a good thing for every player in the league when he held out of training camp and the first two preseason games in a contract dispute.

Trevathan said Smith did a brave thing by withstanding the criticism he took for his holdout, and by showing players can get concessions from teams if they hold firm, Smith helped other players in the league.

“I’m proud, because he made a decision and stuck with it,” Trevathan said. “I’m more proud . . . it’s going to lead to more people doing that. It was big for him to do that. It was tough. I know he wanted to get here with his team, and a lot of people were saying ‘Oh he needs to get there’ and a lot of other bullcrap. You’ve just got to focus on you sometimes. You only get one chance to do that and I told him, ‘Do it the right way — your heart will never lead you wrong. Do the job and then get here so we can win some games.’”

Trevathan understands all too well why Smith was holding out: The Bears wanted to be able to void Smith’s guarantees if he was suspended, but after the lengthy contract negotiations, the Bears agreed that they could only void Smith’s guarantees if he is suspended three games for an on-field football play, or two games for a post-play incident. Trevathan himself was suspended one game last year for a brutal head-first hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams. The Bears did not void any of Trevathan’s guarantees.