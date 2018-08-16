Delanie Walker being evaluated after leaving practice early

AP

Titans tight end Delanie Walker didn’t make it through Thursday’s joint practice with the Buccaneers.

According to multiple reports from practice, Walker was injured while being tackled at the end of a completed pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota. He left the field with members of the team’s medical staff.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said after the practice that Walker is being evaluated and that he would provide an update down the line before correcting himself to say that he probably won’t be providing such an update.

The Titans are set to host the Bucs on Saturday and that might be too quick a turnaround for Walker to see any playing time this week unless his exit was for totally precautionary reasons.