Deshaun Watson set for another brief appearance in second preseason game

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson played five snaps in the team’s first preseason game of the summer and it doesn’t look like he’ll be around much longer when they play the 49ers on Saturday.

According to head coach Bill O’Brien, the reason why there’s no need to extend Watson’s stay in the lineup is because he’s seen plenty of the 49ers already. The two teams practiced together twice this week and O’Brien was pleased with the amount of work Watson and other frontline players did in those sessions.

“I think it would be about the same,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “We just ran about 150 plays in two days in 100-degree heat and those guys you’re talking about, most of those guys got probably 50 reps in two days. So, that’s just really good work.”

Key defensive players J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, Tyrann Mathieu and Whitney Mercilus didn’t play at all in the first preseason outing, so they may be held back again as the Texans work to get themselves to the regular season with all their big pieces in place.