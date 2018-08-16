Dez Bryant arrives in Cleveland “trying to work some things out” with Browns

munilotstrugglebus on Twitter

Dez Bryant arrived in Cleveland on Thursday saying all the right things.

He crashed the team’s radio broadcast, saying he likes the city and would look good in orange, which he wore in college at Oklahoma State.

“We’re just trying to work some things out,” Bryant told Nathan Zegura, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

The star receiver has his agent, Kim Miale, with him. He has said he is seeking a one-year, prove-it deal with a contender.

Bryant, 29, turned down a three-year, $21 million offer from the Ravens, which is his only known offer thus far. The Cowboys released him April 14.

Cleveland still has almost $53 million in cap space, the most in the NFL, via Cabot.

The Browns still expect Josh Gordon back at some point after he handles his personal issues. They also have Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway. So will they have enough footballs to go around if they add Bryant?