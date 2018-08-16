Dion Lewis: Patriots didn’t think I was good enough

AP

Running back Dion Lewis signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Titans this offseason, but he vows he won’t be a player who stops working hard after landing a deal.

Lewis said he’s always had a chip on his shoulder and “that’s not going to change just because I got a contract.” Lewis said he’s motivated by the feeling that he can raise his game to another level and do better than the 1,110 yards and nine touchdowns he produced for the Patriots last season.

In conversation with Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, Lewis suggested that the Patriots’ disinterest in bringing him back after that production is another source of motivation.

“I’m happy with the decision, and this is the decision I would’ve made even if they did offer,” Lewis said. “If they wanted me, they could’ve had me. But obviously, they didn’t want me, they didn’t think I was good enough to be there. I just had to move on and do what’s best for me.”

History says that Lewis shouldn’t have been surprised by the way the Patriots played things, but the landing spot looks like a good one. While Lewis will be splitting time with Derrick Henry in the backfield, offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur’s system should have room for both to shine and his own history points to Lewis having a big role as a Marcus Mariota target in the passing game.