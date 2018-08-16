Dolphins have no plans to trade DeVante Parker

Getty Images

Current Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker won’t be joining former Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry as a former Dolphins receiver anytime soon.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins do not intend to trade the disappointing former first-rounder.

Parker currently is week-to-week with a broken finger, with the team “hopeful” Parker will be ready for the start of the regular season.

The Dolphins picked up the fifth-year option on Parker’s rookie deal, even though he has yet to have a breakthrough campaign. In 2017, he caught 57 passes for 670 yards and a touchdown. The prior season, Parker had 56 receptions for 744 yards and four scores.

Parker currently is listed as a starter on the team’s unofficial depth chart, along with Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola.

Salguero’s report explains that the Dolphins could, in theory, change their position if someone were to make the team an offer it can’t refuse, which could mean that the Dolphins are secretly waiting for said offer. Newcomer Albert Wilson, who is listed as the backup to Stills and who signed a three-year, $24 million deal, is a versatile weapon who could be dropped into any of the three receiver positions, including the position possibly vacated by Parker.

The Dolphins patiently have been waiting for Parker to live up to the potential that made him a first-round pick. He simply hasn’t. At some point decision will need to be made about his future — especially with a $9.387 million salary on the books for 2019.

That salary commitment for the fifth year of Parker’s contract, guaranteed for injury for now, could be the main thing that would keep a team from taking a chance on a guy who has had plenty of chances to justify his draft position, and who hasn’t, yet.