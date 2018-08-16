Eagles announce strained shoulder for Nick Foles

AP

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles missed the first preseason game with an upper body injury. He left the second with an injury.

The Eagles announced a strained shoulder for Foles.

In the second quarter, the Super Bowl MVP was sacked by Adrian Clayborn and fumbled. Linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley returned the loose ball 54 yards for a touchdown.

Foles immediately grabbed his right arm after being hit and headed directly to the medical tent.

Nothing about the game went well for Foles.

He went only 3-for-9 for 44 yards and took three sacks.