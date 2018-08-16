ESPN may expand Chris Berman’s role this season

Getty Images

After ESPN saw ratings decline both for Monday Night Football and for its other NFL programming in 2017, the on-air personality who has been most associated with ESPN’s NFL coverage may make a comeback.

Chris Berman is in talks about an expanded role for this season, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports. Last year Berman did short pieces on Monday nights but was largely off the air throughout the football season.

Although Berman would not return to his role of hosting Sunday NFL Countdown, he could appear on the show, as well as hosting SportsCenter on some Sunday nights. Berman is in semi-retirement and doesn’t plan to work every week of the NFL season.

ESPN has undergone a number of on-air changes since John Skipper resigned as president, claiming he had been extorted by a cocaine dealer. With Skipper gone, ESPN has brought back some old faces, and Berman may be next.