Giants doctors found tumor in Brittan Golden’s mouth during physical

Getty Images

Wide receiver Brittan Golden has not found a home for the 2018 season and it likely will be some time before that changes thanks to a discovery made during a visit with the Giants.

Golden, who spent the last five years with the Cardinals, was a guest with Kenny and Crash on Fox Sports 910 in Phoenix on Wednesday and said he’s worked out with a few teams this offseason. The Giants were one of those teams, but any chances of landing a deal were thrown off after his physical.

“I was just in New York as I had a work out for the Giants,” Golden said. “And they probably had the most extensive physical that I’ve ever been through in my life, which, is a good thing. … The workout went well, but their doctor found a small tumor in my mouth.”

Golden praised the Giants medical staff for their help after they discovered the tumor and said they set the Texas native up with doctors in Houston to have a biopsy. Golden got good news when the results came in.

“The good news was it is a benign tumor, so, it’s not cancerous, which is the greatest thing in the world,” Golden said. “The really bad news is that I’m gonna have to have surgery, probably we’re gonna have to do it next week. That way the sooner the better, so at most I think I’ll be out, for, like, 4 to 6 weeks.”

That’s not ideal for playing this season but it’s far better than the alternative, especially when you factor in the fact that Golden became the father of twin sons this week.