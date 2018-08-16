Isaiah Wynn carted off with ankle injury

Getty Images

Patriots rookie Isaiah Wynn left on a cart after having his left leg checked in the medical tent.

The team’s top pick has an ankle injury, the Patriots announced.

It happened on the Patriots’ second drive after New England inserted him at right tackle. Eagles defensive lineman Michael Bennett pushed Wynn back into quarterback Tom Brady, and Wynn limped off the field.

Although the Patriots list Wynn as questionable to return, it’s probably a safe bet he won’t.

The Patriots have a 17-0 lead in the second quarter as Brady has gone 12-of-16 for 79 yards and a touchdown and remains in the game. Nick Foles already has come out of the game after going 3-for-9 for 44 yards.