Jalen Ramsey: Colin Kapernick should be in the league

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey provided GQ with some candid commentary regarding many of the quarterbacks currently in the league. He also addressed one who currently isn’t.

Does Ramsey think Colin Kaepernick should be in the league?

“Oh, hell yeah,” Ramsey said. “He’s way better than some of these second-string quarterbacks out here. Possibly better than some of these first-string quarterbacks out here. And some teams have third-string quarterbacks. He’s definitely good enough to be in the league, but he won’t be.”

Of all the things Ramsey had to say, that’s arguably the least controversial; regardless of how anyone feels about Kaepernick, it seems to have become a given that he’s not in the NFL for reasons unrelated to skill. The only question is whether it’s legitimate or not legitimate to shun someone who is perceived to be “bad for business.”

And Ramsey thinks it will definitely be awkward for business if someone were to sign Kaepernick now.

“I think it’s like a pride thing now,” Ramsey said. “It’s kind of like, if all of a sudden we pick him up now, people might be like, ‘So why didn’t we pick him up last year? Now we gonna pick him because he has the opportunity to stay in the locker room?’ It’ll reflect bad on teams if they pick him up now. So I don’t think he’ll get picked up.”

Ramsey is right; no matter what happens with Kaepernick’s collusion grievance, Kaepernick most likely won’t be back in the NFL. Regardless of whether he’s better than most if not all of the quarterbacks Ramsey candidly trashed to GQ.