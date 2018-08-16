Jamaal Williams injures ankle

Getty Images

Packers running back Jamaal Williams exited Thursday’s preseason game with an ankle injury.

He limped off in the second quarter after two carries for 2 yards and one reception for 6 yards.

The Packers already know they won’t have Aaron Jones for the first two games of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

That could leave former receiver Ty Montgomery playing a bigger role depending on the severity of Williams’ injury. Montgomery had four carries for 10 yards and two catches for 13 yards Thursday.

Williams, a fourth-round pick in 2017, had 818 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns last season as a rookie.