Jon Gruden on Derek Carr: He’s got the offense mastered more than I do

AP

Jon Gruden asks a lot of his quarterbacks. Rich Gannon was one who brilliantly handled all the responsibilities Gruden demands. Derek Carr is showing he is as capable.

“I think he’s one of the best, in terms of processing information,” Gruden said of Carr, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think he craves new things. He wants more. . . . ‘What do we have today? What are we doing today? What’s new? What do we got?’ He has a photographic memory. It comes so easy to him. He’s got the offense mastered more than I do.”

Carr will never know the offense better than Gruden, of course, but he’s worked hard to “master it.”

The fifth-year veteran has appeared quite comfortable running the Raiders’ offense.

“There’s a lot of hard work for sure, a lot of hours spent trying to master it,” Carr said. “You think like he thinks, which has been fun and interesting for me to learn.

“In order to do that, the time you have to put in is a lot. It’s a lot. And both of us worked really hard on getting on the same page. I think we’re always going to continue to grow together and think about things differently and then figure it out. The main thing is when we hit the field, that’s us, that’s what he and I are putting on the field, the product at the same time. We didn’t want it to look like we’ve only been together for a short period of time. We wanted it to look like these guys have been around each other, it seems, like forever.”