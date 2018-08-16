Malcolm Jenkins stays in tunnel for anthem

Getty Images

Malcolm Jenkins raised his fist during the national anthem last week, a gesture he made for part of the previous two seasons. On Thursday night, he did something different.

The Eagles safety remained in the tunnel during the anthem before Philadelphia’s game against the Patriots, John Clark of NBC10 reports.

He was joined by defensive back De’Vante Bausby, who also raised a fist last week.

Defensive end Michael Bennett remained in the locker room during the anthem Thursday, per Clark.

Jenkins’ pregame T-shirt of choice this week read: “You Aren’t Listening.” Last week, several Eagles wore a T-shirt that said “More than 60% of prison populations are people of color” on the front and “nearly 5,000 kids are in adults prisons and jails” on the back.