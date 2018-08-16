Mason Rudolph starts, throws pick-six on first play

AP

Ben Roethlisberger isn’t playing tonight against the Packers, leaving rookie Mason Rudolph to start. It is not going well.

Rudolph threw a pick-six on the first play from scrimmage.

His pass intended for Darrius Heyward-Bey went to cornerback Tramon Williams, who returned it 25 yards for a touchdown.

The third-round pick is expected to play the first half before turning things over to Josh Dobbs, who hopes to continue his audition. Roethlisberger’s backup, Landry Jones, will not play.

Roethlisberger is expected to play next week.

The Steelers got a scare this week in practice when Roethlisberger had his helmet jarred loose after offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert backed into him. The veteran quarterback went through concussion protocol but was cleared as he did not have a concussion.