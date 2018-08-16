Matthew Stafford’s wife asks why GQ wasting time, space on Jalen Ramsey

AP

Kelly Stafford apparently wasn’t too keen on Jalen Ramsey‘s comment about her husband. In an interview with GQ Magazine, the Jaguars cornerback shared his comments on Matthew Stafford, among many NFL quarterbacks.

“I think he’s straight. I don’t think he the best quarterback out there,” Ramsey told GQ about Stafford. “But he do what he gotta do.”

Kelly Stafford fired back in an Instagram post.

“Can someone tell me why @gq magazine is interviewing @jalenramsey?” Kelly Stafford wrote, via the Detroit News. “I understand espn…but not GQ…there is nothing “GQ” about him. Just seems like a complete waste of time and space.”

GQ senior editor Chris Gayomali responded to Kelly Stafford on Twitter: “Kelly Stafford out here playing entire concertos with a dog whistle… impressive.”

Ramsey is dating the younger sister of Lions receiver Golden Tate.