OBJ doesn’t know when new deal is coming

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still doesn’t have his second contract, even though he earned it months ago. So what’s going to happen with the effort to get him signed to a second deal?

“I definitely think it’s going to work itself out,” Beckham told reporters on Thursday, via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com. “When is it going to happen? You don’t know. . . . It’s a matter of time, just like everything in life.”

He’s both right and wrong to have this attitude. He’s right, because there’s really nothing he can do at this point but wait. He’s wrong, because he could have done something; he could have refused to show up until he got his new deal, like fellow 2014 first-rounders Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald did.

Beckham should have held out, if he wanted to apply maximum leverage to the Giants. And applying maximum leverage to the Giants would be the best (only) way to get the best deal he can get.

NFL teams negotiate thousands of deals. Players gets one or two major negotiations, at most, during their careers. Beckham has opted to show up for a battle of wills with a bag full of hopes and wishes.

And, as Billy Bob Thornton said in Bad Santa, “Wish in one hand, sh-t in the other, and see which one fills up first.”