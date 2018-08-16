Odell Beckham: Practices with Lions “a good confidence-builder”

AP

In February, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham sent a tweet that suggested he’d be OK with playing zero snaps in the preseason.

Beckham later said that people shouldn’t take things so seriously, but it remains to be seen when and if he’ll play in games this summer. Beckham and the Giants have been practicing with the Lions this week, however, and Beckham said on Thursday that working against another team has been beneficial as he returns from last year’s fractured ankle.

“I’m really just trying to get back to the best that I possibly can be,” Beckham said, via NJ.com. “So to get out there and work some of the techniques, work on some of the things you’ve been working on against somebody else, it was a good confidence-builder.”

Beckham’s confidence may not rely on the words of others, but he got a good review from Lions cornerback Darius Slay after their first day working against each other.

Beckham said that he and coach Pat Shurmur have discussed a plan for each week of the preseason. What that plan is for Friday’s game isn’t clear, but Beckham said he “can’t really shy away from [work] right now” if he’s going to be ready for the season.