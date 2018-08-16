Odell Beckham: Practices with Lions “a good confidence-builder”

Posted by Josh Alper on August 16, 2018, 12:23 PM EDT
AP

In February, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham sent a tweet that suggested he’d be OK with playing zero snaps in the preseason.

Beckham later said that people shouldn’t take things so seriously, but it remains to be seen when and if he’ll play in games this summer. Beckham and the Giants have been practicing with the Lions this week, however, and Beckham said on Thursday that working against another team has been beneficial as he returns from last year’s fractured ankle.

“I’m really just trying to get back to the best that I possibly can be,” Beckham said, via NJ.com. “So to get out there and work some of the techniques, work on some of the things you’ve been working on against somebody else, it was a good confidence-builder.”

Beckham’s confidence may not rely on the words of others, but he got a good review from Lions cornerback Darius Slay after their first day working against each other.

Beckham said that he and coach Pat Shurmur have discussed a plan for each week of the preseason. What that plan is for Friday’s game isn’t clear, but Beckham said he “can’t really shy away from [work] right now” if he’s going to be ready for the season.

16 responses to “Odell Beckham: Practices with Lions “a good confidence-builder”

  6. Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:34 pm
    Yeah, going against the Lions is usually pretty good for your confidence. You should try the Packers, though.

    Lifelong Lions fan who would usually agree with you. Except now we’ve got the most underrated defensive back in the NFL. Big Play Slay can shut anyone down.

    That being said…I’m hoping its not the same old Lions this year (I say this EVERY year).

  10. Put some respect on that 4 X Super Bowl Champions ,,not a lone 1 ,,not 2 not even 3 but 4 Time Super Bowl Champion !

  13. “The Catch” occurred in the 1981 NFC Championship at Candlestick Park. Long before Beckham was born.

    I’m not sure what catch you are referring to but it is insignificant in comparison.

  14. 26predator says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:37 pm
    You’re right. Just look at the stats below:

    NFL records
    Fastest to reach 250 career receptions (38 games) [117]
    Fastest to reach 200 career receptions (30 games) [118]
    Fastest to reach 150 career receptions (21 games) [119]
    Fastest to reach 100 career receptions (14 games) [120]
    Fastest to reach 4,000 career receiving yards (42 games, tied with Lance Alworth) [121]
    Fastest to reach 3,500 career receiving yards (35 games) [122]
    Fastest to reach 3,000 career receiving yards (30 games) [123]
    Most games with 125+ receiving yards in first three seasons (13) [124]
    Most receiving yards in first two NFL seasons: 2,744 [125]
    Most receptions in first 15 games of career: 110 [126]
    Most consecutive games with 130+ receiving yards, 1+ touchdown: 4 (tied with Patrick Jeffers and Calvin Johnson) [127]
    Most games with 10+ receptions, rookie, season: 4 [128]
    Most games with 10+ receptions, 100+ receiving yards, rookie, season: 4 [129]
    Most games with 10+ receptions, 100+ receiving yards, 1+ touchdown reception, season: 4 (tied with Torry Holt) [130]
    Most games with 125+ receiving yards, rookie, season: 6 [131]
    Most receptions at home, rookie, season: 52 [113]
    Most receiving yards in any calendar month, rookie: 606 yards (December 2014) [132]
    Highest average receiving yards per game, rookie, season: 108.8 [133]
    Only player in NFL history to have 1,300+ receiving yards while playing in 12 or fewer games in season [134]
    Only rookie in NFL history to have 10+ receptions in consecutive games [135]

  15. So proud to be a fan of the dignified organization known to the world as the NEW YORK FOOTBALL GIANTS ,the chosen few we are !

  16. We wear corduroy shorts with $450 Penny Loafers and our pockets are always flush with Benjamin’s ,,we are elitist and proud of it !

Leave a Reply

