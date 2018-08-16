Packers G.M. answers “hypothetical” question about trading for a star defensive player

Posted by Mike Florio on August 16, 2018
Plenty of speculation has emerged in recent days regarding the possibility of the Packers making a trade with the Raiders for defensive end Khalil Mack, who undoubtedly would become a linebacker in Mike Pettine’s 3-4 system.

Appearing with Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst fielded a question regarding his philosophy when it comes to the “hypothetical” possibility of swapping picks for a star defensive player. His answer was surprisingly revealing.

“I think with any players that are available, we’re going to look at every avenue to help our football team,” Gutekunst said. “I think we’ve always been a draft and development team here for a long time, but if there are players that can help us, and right now, I think we will use every avenue to help our team.”

Gutekunst’s response to the next question — whether the team is willing to go all in to win a Super Bowl — arguably contradicts his answer to the first one.

“We’ve always operated that way,” Gutekunst said. “In this town, there’s only one thing that matters, and that’s winning championships. And I think every year is a new year and every year we’re kind of all in to see if we can do that. So I think that philosophy here has been here for a long time, and hasn’t changed.”

If that’s been the philosophy, it definitely hadn’t been followed by Gutekunst’s predecessor, Ted Thompson. The long-time G.M. notoriously refused to acquire veteran talent, even if such talent could have helped the team’s chances in any given year, opting instead to cling stubborn to the draft-and-develop mantra.

In the end, it’s not clear whether the Packers would make an all-in move for someone like Mack. Given the compensation needed to get him from Oakland and the money necessary to make him happy, it’s probably not something the Packers would do. If they do it, however, that would be the clearest sign yet that these Packers are much different from the Packers of the last 25 years.

22 responses to “Packers G.M. answers “hypothetical” question about trading for a star defensive player

  1. “…Ted Thompson. The long-time G.M. notoriously refused to acquire veteran talent, even if such talent could have helped the team’s chances in any given year.”

    Not true. The black unicorn was brought in to help out last season. Until the gb medical staff got a hold of him.

  8. .
    The Packers have the available draft picks. Now If they could just get Aaron Rogers to give them a Brady like home town discount, a deal could get done. Putting Mack on the Pack would significantly change the balance of power in the NFC North.
    .

  9. GB will stand by the Draft and Develop. The players that have that Reggie White ability to get the Packers to SB’s don’t really want to go to GB as proven by a few snubs the last couple of seasons. Yes they have acquired a couple in the past, Woodson, but he wasn’t in demand and GB got him easy.His real value came while in GB. Julius Peppers was another but for the money and the utter failure of his use, proven by his play in Carolina as a DE and with better players around him,which the Packers didn’t do or have.
    Mack,if actually put on the trade market will command a price that GB shouldn’t pay even though they could, would be more harmful as like with White and Woodson,still took 4 years to get a SB. Is Mack the guarantee at any price to get to the SB, no, the Raiders defense with Mack would be what GB’s would be until some others play to a higher level.

  11. it will never happen packers don’t have the money. there not giving up perry or clay up and a 1st round pic.

  12. Gutekunst isn’t afraid to make a bold move, unlike Thompson. If Oakland will take NO’s 2019 #1 (probably higher pick than GB’s) AND Matthews or Perry (clearing GB significant cap $$) then GB should definitely make that deal. Oakland saves cap money AND cash payout, gets an additional #1 and starting-caliber player.

  13. One more interesting aspect of this is that Reggie McKenzie the Raiders GM and Brian Gutekunst are very close. They were both scouts together in Green Bay.

    Just one more reason the Packers are the faves to get Mack by the trade deadline.

    Again, not saying Green Bay will do it, but I see why people are speculating it will happen.

  14. Is Mack the guarantee at any price to get to the SB, no, the Raiders defense with Mack would be what GB’s would be until some others play to a higher level.
    ======

    Who knows how many prime years Rodgers has left?

    Mack is only 27. The Packers should be able to expect 5 more prime years from him.

    Perhaps you get something close to Matthews prime back with offenses giving Mack all their attention. Less double teams on Mike Daniels. Blake Martinez really played well las year, this would only make him better. What better recipe for the young cover guys than a fierce pass rush?

    And look at the personnel depts utter failure to stock that D! I’d rather see them ship 2 picks off for Mack than whiff on guys like Datone Jones, Mike Neal, Jerel Worthy, ect.

  15. minneanderthals says:

    August 16, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    See…and that’s the difference. The Packers care about championships. The Vikings care about division wins in the 70s and 80s.

    Pedigree. It means the world
    ————————-
    Packer pre season super bowls don’t count. Sorry.
    Bump ba ba dum….whaaaaaaaaa (price is right losing theme)

  17. I would give up Clay in a second if it ment getting Mack

    lets face it…Clay hasn’t been himself the 2014 season…he is def on the backend of his career

  19. Here is one Bears fan that hopes/prays to football jesus the Packers do not get Mack.

    Hate all you want. I despise Rodgers. But if you give him even a top 15 defense its over.

  20. it will never happen packers don’t have the money. there not giving up perry or clay up and a 1st round pic.
    =====

    They’re currently $6mil and change under for this season.

    They are $33mil under next year, with 54 players signed.

    They have 41 players signed for 2020, and are $83mil under.

    None of that reflects potential cap increases.

    Aaron Rodgers, Kenny Clark and Blake Martinez are the only significant players that will be command top dollar over the next few years.

    They have the money.

  22. filthymcnasty3 says:

    August 16, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    This is why the Green Bay Packers are the most successful franchise in the history of the NFL – championships.
    ——————-
    But Guet wasn’t around in the 1929, the 30s,40s,60s, and 90s.
    So your point is not really relevant.
    Sorry.

