Packers G.M. answers “hypothetical” question about trading for a star defensive player

Posted by Mike Florio on August 16, 2018, 1:47 PM EDT
Plenty of speculation has emerged in recent days regarding the possibility of the Packers making a trade with the Raiders for defensive end Khalil Mack, who undoubtedly would become a linebacker in Mike Pettine’s 3-4 system.

Appearing with Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst fielded a question regarding his philosophy when it comes to the “hypothetical” possibility of swapping picks for a star defensive player. His answer was surprisingly revealing.

“I think with any players that are available, we’re going to look at every avenue to help our football team,” Gutekunst said. “I think we’ve always been a draft and development team here for a long time, but if there are players that can help us, and right now, I think we will use every avenue to help our team.”

Gutekunst’s response to the next question — whether the team is willing to go all in to win a Super Bowl — arguably contradicts his answer to the first one.

“We’ve always operated that way,” Gutekunst said. “In this town, there’s only one thing that matters, and that’s winning championships. And I think every year is a new year and every year we’re kind of all in to see if we can do that. So I think that philosophy here has been here for a long time, and hasn’t changed.”

If that’s been the philosophy, it definitely hadn’t been followed by Gutekunst’s predecessor, Ted Thompson. The long-time G.M. notoriously refused to acquire veteran talent, even if such talent could have helped the team’s chances in any given year, opting instead to cling stubborn to the draft-and-develop mantra.

In the end, it’s not clear whether the Packers would make an all-in move for someone like Mack. Given the compensation needed to get him from Oakland and the money necessary to make him happy, it’s probably not something the Packers would do. If they do it, however, that would be the clearest sign yet that these Packers are much different from the Packers of the last 25 years.

56 responses to “Packers G.M. answers “hypothetical” question about trading for a star defensive player

  1. “…Ted Thompson. The long-time G.M. notoriously refused to acquire veteran talent, even if such talent could have helped the team’s chances in any given year.”

    Not true. The black unicorn was brought in to help out last season. Until the gb medical staff got a hold of him.

  8. .
    The Packers have the available draft picks. Now If they could just get Aaron Rogers to give them a Brady like home town discount, a deal could get done. Putting Mack on the Pack would significantly change the balance of power in the NFC North.
    .

  9. GB will stand by the Draft and Develop. The players that have that Reggie White ability to get the Packers to SB’s don’t really want to go to GB as proven by a few snubs the last couple of seasons. Yes they have acquired a couple in the past, Woodson, but he wasn’t in demand and GB got him easy.His real value came while in GB. Julius Peppers was another but for the money and the utter failure of his use, proven by his play in Carolina as a DE and with better players around him,which the Packers didn’t do or have.
    Mack,if actually put on the trade market will command a price that GB shouldn’t pay even though they could, would be more harmful as like with White and Woodson,still took 4 years to get a SB. Is Mack the guarantee at any price to get to the SB, no, the Raiders defense with Mack would be what GB’s would be until some others play to a higher level.

  11. it will never happen packers don’t have the money. there not giving up perry or clay up and a 1st round pic.

  12. Gutekunst isn’t afraid to make a bold move, unlike Thompson. If Oakland will take NO’s 2019 #1 (probably higher pick than GB’s) AND Matthews or Perry (clearing GB significant cap $$) then GB should definitely make that deal. Oakland saves cap money AND cash payout, gets an additional #1 and starting-caliber player.

  13. One more interesting aspect of this is that Reggie McKenzie the Raiders GM and Brian Gutekunst are very close. They were both scouts together in Green Bay.

    Just one more reason the Packers are the faves to get Mack by the trade deadline.

    Again, not saying Green Bay will do it, but I see why people are speculating it will happen.

  14. Is Mack the guarantee at any price to get to the SB, no, the Raiders defense with Mack would be what GB’s would be until some others play to a higher level.
    ======

    Who knows how many prime years Rodgers has left?

    Mack is only 27. The Packers should be able to expect 5 more prime years from him.

    Perhaps you get something close to Matthews prime back with offenses giving Mack all their attention. Less double teams on Mike Daniels. Blake Martinez really played well las year, this would only make him better. What better recipe for the young cover guys than a fierce pass rush?

    And look at the personnel depts utter failure to stock that D! I’d rather see them ship 2 picks off for Mack than whiff on guys like Datone Jones, Mike Neal, Jerel Worthy, ect.

  15. minneanderthals says:

    August 16, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    See…and that’s the difference. The Packers care about championships. The Vikings care about division wins in the 70s and 80s.

    Pedigree. It means the world
    ————————-
    Packer pre season super bowls don’t count. Sorry.
    Bump ba ba dum….whaaaaaaaaa (price is right losing theme)

  17. I would give up Clay in a second if it ment getting Mack

    lets face it…Clay hasn’t been himself the 2014 season…he is def on the backend of his career

  19. Here is one Bears fan that hopes/prays to football jesus the Packers do not get Mack.

    Hate all you want. I despise Rodgers. But if you give him even a top 15 defense its over.

  20. it will never happen packers don’t have the money. there not giving up perry or clay up and a 1st round pic.
    =====

    They’re currently $6mil and change under for this season.

    They are $33mil under next year, with 54 players signed.

    They have 41 players signed for 2020, and are $83mil under.

    None of that reflects potential cap increases.

    Aaron Rodgers, Kenny Clark and Blake Martinez are the only significant players that will be command top dollar over the next few years.

    They have the money.

  22. filthymcnasty3 says:

    August 16, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    This is why the Green Bay Packers are the most successful franchise in the history of the NFL – championships.
    ——————-
    But Guet wasn’t around in the 1929, the 30s,40s,60s, and 90s.
    So your point is not really relevant.
    Sorry.

  23. They’re currently $6mil and change under for this season.

    They are $33mil under next year, with 54 players signed.

    They have 41 players signed for 2020, and are $83mil under.

    None of that reflects potential cap increases.

    Aaron Rodgers, Kenny Clark and Blake Martinez are the only significant players that will be command top dollar over the next few years.

    They have the money.

    ^^^^^^^^^
    This
    It is an intriguing possibility. I would still be shocked if the Raiders traded him, but the Gruden factor makes it a possibility. Would instantly legitimize this up and coming defense…..and there is an element of urgency with A Rodg getting ready to sign his last long-term contract in Green Bay.

  27. Signing Mack and losing cap space would give them a logical reason to not redo Aarons deal. Play out his 2 years left plus 2 years of franchise tags.

  28. Mack’s not going anywhere for the next three years … and guess what he’s going to play lights out every year if he wants his big contract $$$ its just that’s simple !!!

    Speculation is modern irrelevancy !!!

  29. screamingyellowzonkers says:

    But Guet wasn’t around in the 1929, the 30s,40s,60s, and 90s.
    So your point is not really relevant.
    Sorry.
    ——–

    Actually it is relevant. The Packers have a culture of winning and a culture of winning titles. Whether Gute was in GB in 1962 doesn’t matter. The packers were and they were developing that culture title by title by title by title by title by title by title by title by title by title by title by title by title.

    Gutekunst was hired by the GBP in 1997, when they won a title with Ron Wolf, then he won a title with Ted Thompson. Now it’s his turn to try. But he knows the Packers culture of winning and will simply try to put his own stamp on it.

  30. They have not been so good at the develope part of their plan these past 5 years or so.
    ——-
    Are you confusing us with the Vikings? Am I mistaken when I say that we went to the play offs 8 straight years and the nfccg in 2014&16? Seems so odd for a fan of a team with one playoff win since 2009 to say something like this….

  32. I get it, Green Bay is desperate on defense and Mack is holding out but come on cheese earters at least suggest trade scenarios that are not just plain silly. Nobody wants declining Clay and his huge cap hit and NO’s pick will be late so its not worth much, it will practically be a 2nd rounder. It would most likely take GB’s predicted high first round picks in 2019 and 2020

  33. As a Viking fan…I would hate going to the Mack. Mack is one of the best defensive players in the whole league. That defensive line would be sick for Green Bay. Our Oline would get destroyed.

    Lets hope it doesn’t happen.

  35. atthemurph says:

    August 16, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    screamingyellowzonkers says:

    But Guet wasn’t around in the 1929, the 30s,40s,60s, and 90s.
    So your point is not really relevant.
    Sorry.
    ——–

    Actually it is relevant. The Packers have a culture of winning and a culture of winning titles. Whether Gute was in GB in 1962 doesn’t matter. The packers were and they were developing that culture title by title by title by title by title by title by title by title by title by title by title by title by title.

    Gutekunst was hired by the GBP in 1997, when they won a title with Ron Wolf, then he won a title with Ted Thompson. Now it’s his turn to try. But he knows the Packers culture of winning and will simply try to put his own stamp on it.

    ——————

    Culture of winning! lol. Do you mean getting two back to back hall of fame QB’s and winning a hand full of titles when there were like 5 teams around? Ok, lets call it a culture.

  36. TT didn’t mind going to FA…. he did however mind overpaying in that first wave of FA for the big names….. which often were let gondola reason whether health, production or age… or maybe difficulty coaching cuz they are set in there ways, or won’t fit the system right.

    He brought in guys like Woodson and Peppers and they worked out well in GB…. but then Bennett and his attitude did not work out well.

    Spending money in FA doesn’t matter if you aren’t spending it smart. Look what happened to a guy like Greg Jennings when the Vikings tried to squeeze him into a system he would never be successful in.

  37. Is Mack that desperate? No one really wants to come to Green Bay. No one.

  38. ariani1985 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 3:20 pm
    After Gute bombed his first draft he better do something!
    ______________________________

    You can tell that the only time a Vikings fan is about to say something smart is when they start with the sentence; A Packers fan once told me….

  39. ajzinnecker says:
    August 16, 2018 at 3:52 pm
    atthemurph says:

    August 16, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    screamingyellowzonkers says:

    But Guet wasn’t around in the 1929, the 30s,40s,60s, and 90s.
    So your point is not really relevant.
    Sorry.
    ——–

    Actually it is relevant. The Packers have a culture of winning and a culture of winning titles. Whether Gute was in GB in 1962 doesn’t matter. The packers were and they were developing that culture title by title by title by title by title by title by title by title by title by title by title by title by title.

    Gutekunst was hired by the GBP in 1997, when they won a title with Ron Wolf, then he won a title with Ted Thompson. Now it’s his turn to try. But he knows the Packers culture of winning and will simply try to put his own stamp on it.

    ——————

    Culture of winning! lol. Do you mean getting two back to back hall of fame QB’s and winning a hand full of titles when there were like 5 teams around? Ok, lets call it a culture.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    7 (seven!) of the Packers’ record 13 world championships have come during your Vikings’ 57 year reign of futility.

    And they didn’t stumble into 2 HOF QBs in a row, they developed 2 HOF QBs in a row.

    Favre was a drunk, out of shape, 3rd stringer Atlanta couldn’t wait to get rid of and nobody else wanted. People like you howled with glee at the way Ron Wolf “got fleeced” in that deal. Then Mike Holmgren and company went to work on Favre, turning him into a Super Bowl champion and multiple-time league MVP.

    Following the same formula, Mike McCarthy and company completely overhauled Aaron Rodgers’ game. His throwing mechanics, his footwork, and his ability to read and react to defenses are all miles removed from what they were in college. Rodgers himself has said on more than one occasion that despite public perception, Brett Favre was instrumental in teaching Rodgers “how to really throw the football.” Rodgers too, became a Super Bowl Champion and multiple time league MVP.

    Meanwhile, you’ve hopped and crowed about the likes of Ponder, T-Jack, Bridgewater, et al and how each and every one of them was about to start “the dynasty.” We’re still waiting.

  41. cheeseisfattening says:
    August 16, 2018 at 2:26 pm
    They have not been so good at the develope part of their plan these past 5 years or so.
    ///////////////////////////////////////

    Is it really that simple? I guess that means the Packers have been minimally twice as successful as the Vikings in the last five years, considering the Packers lost in the NFCCG twice, and the Vikings once.

    Good point.

  42. I love how effortlessly the Packers and Packer fans negatively affect the lives of so many Viking trolls. They are not a happy bunch. The common thread is the Packers. Every day, every Packer story, they willingly expose their misery.

    You don’t get inside somebody’s head any deeper than that, and it’s free! You usually have to pay for entertainment like that.

  46. filthymcnasty3 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 5:53 pm
    I’m often asked by Vikings fans why I own stock in the Packers. It really seems to bother them for some reason.

    The answer is quite simple. Because I can.
    —————————————

    I can dig a hole in my yard and burn a stack of $20s in it because I can.

  47. You don’t get inside somebody’s head any deeper than that, and it’s free! You usually have to pay for entertainment like that.
    ——
    It really is something. If you added it all up I wonder how much time these Viking fans have spent talking and thinking about the Packers? It’s almost flattering.

  48. I can dig a hole in my yard and burn a stack of $20s in it because I can.
    —–
    Oh come on now, we all know you don’t have a stack of $20’s….you’re a trump supporter after all.

  51. pkrjones says:
    August 16, 2018 at 2:17 pm
    Gutekunst isn’t afraid to make a bold move, unlike Thompson. If Oakland will take NO’s 2019 #1 (probably higher pick than GB’s) AND Matthews

    ////////////////////.

    Clay Matthews?? LOL. A better deal would be Rodgers and a first round pick for Mack and Carr. That makes sense.

  52. The cheesers sure are salty after watching the Vikings GM and coach build a top defense and still have money to get a top 10 QB. The poor Packers have to daydream about just having one decent defensive player. Sad.

  53. Liberalsruineverything says:
    August 16, 2018 at 8:03 pm
    The cheesers sure are salty after watching the Vikings GM and coach build a top defense and still have money to get a top 10 QB. The poor Packers have to daydream about just having one decent defensive player. Sad.
    /////////////////////////

    Not as sad as you were when the No. 1 ranked Regular Season Defense got it handed to them in six of the last eight quarters they played at the most important time of the players’ careers.

    That hadda hurt.

  54. ariani1985 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Last year reggie white once bragged to me about life insurance!

    ++++++

    Was he impressed by how little it would take to replace what your worth?

  55. The Packers have the available draft picks. Now If they could just get Aaron Rogers to give them a Brady like home town discount, a deal could get done. Putting Mack on the Pack would significantly change the balance of power in the NFC North.
    .

    ======

    He’s had to watch them sit on cap room year after year, why should he take less now? Packers have not acted like the Patriots, why should Rodgers act like Brady?

  56. Mack isn’t going anywhere, he is under contract. If he holds out the entire year he will not get the credit for his 5th year and will still be controlled by the Raiders. He will play for the Raiders this year and if the Raiders choose he will be franchised the next 2 seasons or signed to a new contract but the Raiders have control for the next 3 years if they choose.

