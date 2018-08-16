Panthers offensive line still a work in progress

AP

The Panthers have had to deal with injuries up front during training camp, and even if the new batch doesn’t seem as serious, it will still complicate the ability to line up Friday night.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers will be without backup center/sixth man Tyler Larsen after he hyperextended his elbow, and hasn’t practiced this week. They were already without All-Pro right tackle Daryl Williams (hoping for a midseason return from MCL injury) and left guard Amini Silatolu (who had surgery for a torn meniscus).

They like former second-rounder Taylor Moton at right tackle, but still have some sifting to do to find a left guard. They started journeyman Greg Van Roten last week and could look at undrafted rookie Brendan Mahon.

The good news is that veteran center Ryan Kalil will play this week, as they hope to get the starting offense some situational work.

“Ryan will play this week,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “We have a number [of snaps] for each guy [on the first team] and we want to see that number. I will say this, though, if we have a low number on the offense going in and if we get a chance for a two-minute drill, we’ll have to take it.”

It thins out considerably after the first unit, making the Panthers one of the teams that will be looking for upgrades throughout the next month.