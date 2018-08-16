Patriots have talked extension with Chris Hogan

Getty Images

Chris Hogan has been in New England for two seasons, long enough to qualify him as a mentor.

Now, they may be hoping to keep him around.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots have talked about a contract extension for the wide receiver, though the two sides are far enough apart that nothing appears imminent.

Hogan is entering the final year of the three-year, $12 million deal he signed in 2016 to leave the Bills as a restricted free agent. He’s scheduled to make $3 million this season.

He caught 34 passes for 439 yards and five touchdowns last season, but figures to play a bigger role early on this year with Julian Edelman suspended.