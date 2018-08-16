Philip Rivers to play in second preseason game

AP

Playing time for star quarterbacks in preseason games maybe shouldn’t be news, but because the preseason has been so devalued around the league, here we are.

According to Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers will play Saturday against the Seahawks.

The 36-year-old Rivers didn’t play in the preseason opener, which coach Anthony Lynn referred to as “too sloppy.”

The Chargers have some kinks to work out offensively, particularly after the loss of tight end Hunter Henry to a torn ACL.

While Rivers will return to action, defensive end Joey Bosa (foot) and guard Forrest Lamp (knee) won’t play this week because of injuries.