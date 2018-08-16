Raiders get an unexpected day off from practice

AP

Is Jon Gruden turning into a softie?

The Raiders coach gave his players an unexpected day off, calling off practice and ending training camp a day earlier than planned, Michael Wagaman of the Associated Press reports. No reason was given for the abrupt ending to camp.

But players hurriedly packed their bags and jumped in their cars for the 60-mile drive from Napa back to to Alameda. The Raiders play the Rams on Saturday.

Oakland finished its three-week training camp without any major injuries.