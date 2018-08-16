Raiders place Ahtyba Rubin on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Raiders claimed defensive tackle Gabe Wright off of waivers Wednesday and an injury to another member of the team opened the door for his arrival.

Oakland announced that veteran defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin has been placed on injured reserve. Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Rubin tore his biceps during one of last week’s joint practices with the Lions.

Rubin signed with the Raiders in June and was set for his 12th NFL season. Rubin split last season between the Falcons and Broncos and also played with the Seahawks and Browns during his first 11 years in the league.

Wright will now compete for a role on the defensive line with the likes of Justin Ellis, Mario Edwards, Maurice Hurst, PJ Hall and Eddie Vanderdoes.