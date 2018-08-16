Randy Gregory ready to test himself against another team

AP

Whether Randy Gregory plays in Saturday’s preseason game or not, the Cowboys defensive end is ready.

Gregory has not looked like the player who has missed 30 of the past 32 regular-season games, last seeing action against another team on January 1, 2017. He has looked like the player the Cowboys thought they were getting when they made Gregory a second-round choice in 2015.

“I feel like a rookie again,” Gregory said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “Just going through the basics, getting in the stance, getting off the ball, the keys, just the plays, everything that’s involved. It’s kind of humbling, but it’s fun.

“I’m just curious to see how I do in a game.”

Considering Gregory’s long absence, the Cowboys have worked him back into practice slowly. Gregory has gone through only four practices, which likely gives the Cowboys pause about playing him this week. That means Gregory could make his preseason debut in Week Three against the Cardinals.

“There’s no question he’s done a really nice job, done a really good job with his rehab, done a really good job when he’s had full practices,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s gone against our No. 1 offense line, and he’s really held up well, both in the run and rushing the passer.

“A lot of good things. He’s going about it the right way. We’re excited about his progress.”