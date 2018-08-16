Rashaad Penny has a Saquon Barkley-sized chip on the shoulder

Getty Images

The first running back taken in the draft surprised no one. The second one did.

But Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny, who went No. 27, thinks he should have been regarded in the same breath as Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who went No. 2.

In a new profile from Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report, Penny admits to being “ticked” that he didn’t receive equal billing with Barkley. Penny insists that he’s better between the tackles than the former Penn State tailback.

Of course, Penny also realizes that he wouldn’t be expected to say anything else.

“As a running back, you’re not going to claim that somebody’s better than you,” Penny said. “That’s just how it is.”

Here’s how it is for Penny in Seattle: The Seahawks want another Marshawn Lynch. And the main quality that the potential replacements over the last two seasons have lacked is durability.

That’s why there’s cause for mild concern that Penny already is injured, even before the first regular-season game of his career. Yes, a broken finger may be a freaky, flukey thing. But running backs can either play or not play, and too many Seahawks running backs over the past two seasons have been unable to play all too often.

For Penny, the skills are a given. The test will be having the ability to show up every week and show them off. If he can do that, Penny can help propel the Seahawks back to the top of the heap in the division, the conference, and the league.