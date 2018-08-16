Report: Browns to waive fullback Marquez Williams

Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are set to waive fullback Marquez Williams, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Williams was placed on the reserve/did not report list at the start of training camp by the Browns as he was away tending to a personal matter. That matter is apparently now behind Williams and he wants to play. However, that chance isn’t going to come with the Browns,

Cleveland has another fullback already on their roster in Danny Vitale and Williams would be playing catch up with three weeks of camp already in the books.

He appeared in one game for Cleveland last season after being promoted from the practice squad in December. He was a seventh-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars a season ago but was eventually waived/injured by the team.

Since Williams was on the reserve list and not the active roster, his release would not free up a roster spot for the potential addition of wide receiver Dez Bryant.