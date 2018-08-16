Saints feel “window is open” to win another title before Drew Brees retires

Getty Images

Like some other top quarterbacks around the league, Drew Brees has mused about playing into his mid-40s but the 39-year-old admitted recently that he’s started to realize that he’s closing in on the end of his career.

In an interview for NFL Media, he told LaDainian Tomlinson that he played the 2017 season “like it’s your last” and it was the first time he went into a year with that mindset. Brees also said he has a plan in mind for when a season will actually be his last without sharing what that plan might be.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said recently that he still sees the same work ethic from Brees and quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi feels the same way, although he also added that Brees’ age adds some urgency to the team’s title hopes.

“I think everyone realizes he’s not going to play for 10 more years, and, man, this window is open,” Lombardi said, via Herbie Teope of NFL Media. “Let’s go do it.”

Wide receiver Michael Thomas echoed that by saying it is “something we want to take ownership of and help send him out the right way” while defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins hopes to reciprocate all that Brees gives the organization by letting “him go out on top.”

Absent an announcement from Brees that doesn’t appear to be forthcoming, the win for Drew campaign will remain an unofficial motivational cry for the 2018 season. Judging by what those around the team have to say, it’s also a compelling one in New Orleans.