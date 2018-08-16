Sam Darnold starting for Jets tonight

AP

Talk all week was that Sam Darnold is closing in on the Jets’ starting quarterback job. Well, the rookie has the job tonight.

Darnold will start against Washington, ESPN reports.

The former USC star spent this week working with the first-team offense, so the move comes as no surprise.

Veteran Josh McCown started the preseason opener, playing only three snaps before giving way to Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater completed seven of eight passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in his two drives before Darnold finally made his preseason debut.

The No. 3 overall pick went 13-for-18 for 96 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons.

McCown will not play tonight, per ESPN, which means Bridgewater likely gets more playing time than last week.