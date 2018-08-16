Samaje Perine hurts ankle at end of big run

Getty Images

Washington lost running back Derrius Guice to a torn ACL in their preseason opener and another member of the backfield left early in Thursday night’s game against the Jets.

Per the team, Samaje Perine is being evaluated for a sprained ankle after getting injured on his first carry of the game.

Rob Kelley got the start at running back on Thursday, but Perine entered on the second Washington drive of the night and broke off a 30-yard run to kick off the possession. He went directly to the bench from there, however, and eventually went to the locker room with the medical staff.

Chris Thompson, Kapri Bibbs, Byron Marshall and Martez Carter join Kelley and Perine on the Washington depth chart at running back.

UPDATE 8:50 p.m. ET: Washington announced Perine is questionable to return. Given that it’s August and Guice is out for the season, we’re doubtful he’ll be back.