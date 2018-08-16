Saquon Barkley says hamstring “tweak” not major

AP

Giants rookie Saquon Barkley told reporters today that if today was a playoff game, he would find a way to play.

(Narrator voice: There is not a playoff game today.)

But the running back also did something resembling running, after missing his third straight day of practice with a hamstring issue.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Barkley described the issue as a “tweak,” and he was able to do some jogging on the side.

He’s been out of practice since Monday, and it would be foolish to play him in Friday’s second preseason game.