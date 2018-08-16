Technology tells Eagles Carson Wentz is throwing harder

AP

The Eagles have remained confident about Carson Wentz‘s comeback from knee surgery, and believe he’s throwing harder than before his injury — thanks to some Chip Kelly era technology.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN.com, the Eagles said that Wentz’s velocity on throws is higher than it was last year. They know that, because of Zebra Technologies’ player tracking technology, which was installed in 2014 when their previous coach was bringing all manner of sports science goodies.

The system works through tags on players’ shoulder pads, which generate biometric measurements. There’s also a chip inside the ball which measures the velocity and spin rate throws. Those numbers show that Wentz is throwing it harder, and more on-target.

“Those are things we track actually with the footballs and things that we have,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “We can monitor that stuff. Velocity has been up, accuracy has been up. Those are the things he’s been able to work on over the course of the year

“He got better last year, obviously, in games. To me it’s all about eye placement, decision making, accuracy, timing. It’s all about the eyes and where you throw it and how you see it. That’s one thing he’s continued to get better at and work on. I do feel like now, because of the injury, he’s focusing a little more on lower body strength. It’s really correlated to velocity and overall speed of the throw.”

Of course, there was a long time this offseason when Wentz couldn’t strengthen his lower body strength, after tearing his ACL and LCL late last season.

The Eagles are set to increase his workload next week, putting him back into team drills as they move toward the goal of getting him back on the field for the start of the regular season. He said this week he thinks it will be “close.”