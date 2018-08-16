Texans cut quarterback Stephen Morris

Getty Images

The Texans appear confident enough in the top of their depth chart that they’re beginning to prune from the bottom.

A league source tells PFT the Texans have released quarterback Stephen Morris.

The Texans have veteran backups Brandon Weeden and Joe Webb behind starter Deshaun Watson, so it was going to be hard for Morris to crack the 53-man roster.

Morris has already been on three rosters this offseason, having started in Washington and spent a month with the Seahawks. He spent parts of the previous two years with the Colts, and has had stints with the Eagles and Jaguars as well.