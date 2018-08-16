Thursday morning one-liners

AP

The Bills want to keep their training camp in Rochester.

Dolphins MLB Raekwon McMillan has some work to do after his first preseason game.

Taking a position-by-position look at the Patriots after training camp.

Jets WR Quincy Enunwa remains sidelined with a hand injury.

Ravens LB Albert McClellan is grateful to be back after last year’s ACL.

Bengals QB Andy Dalton and his wife gave back to Buffalo after last year’s generosity from there.

Browns WR Jarvis Landry keeps making circus catches.

The Steelers wanted to use TEs more, it just isn’t working out that way.

Texans OT Seantrel Henderson has returned to practice.

Colts LB John Simon continues to show he’s a good investment.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles struggled against the Vikings (maybe Jalen Ramsey wants to revise his power rankings).

Titans QB Marcus Mariota didn’t delve deeply into history with Jameis Winston and the Bucs in town.

Broncos OLB Von Miller is itching to play after being held out of the opener.

Chiefs CB Kendall Fuller will be a key part of the defense.

The Chargers’ kicking competition is really something.

Raiders CB Gareon Conley is healthy again and hopeful to play in next game.

Cowboys LB Sean Lee didn’t get the memo about not hitting RB Ezekiel Elliott in practice.

Giants QB Saquon Barkley‘s hamstring might not be a big deal, but history gives the team pause.

Eagles WR Greg Ward is determined to make the 53-man roster.

Washington hired another business executive, naming Todd Kline chief commercial officer.

Bears LB Roquan Smith‘s first practice went well.

Lions rookie Frank Ragnow got some time at C in practice because of injuries.

Packers QB Tim Boyle is hoping to stay in the competition for a backup job.

Vikings defenders punish themselves for not making picks in practice.

Falcons K Matt Bryant will be a game-time decision this week.

Panthers OL Greg Van Roten could become a valuable part.

Saints rookie OT Nate Wozniak is 6-foot-10 and his teammates call him “Groot.”

The Buccaneers WR had a good day of work against the Titans.

There’s less swearing at Cardinals practices than in years past.

Rams QB Jared Goff went down during a scrimmage but is fine.

49ers RB Alfred Morris sees an opportunity with his old coach.

The Seahawks are making an emphasis of players keeping their heads up in practice.