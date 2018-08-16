Tom Brady perfect in first drive

AP

Tom Brady appeared in midseason form on the Patriots’ first drive Thursday night.

The Patriots quarterback went 5-for-5 for 27 yards and a touchdown on the team’s first drive in a Super Bowl LII rematch (sort of, kind of, not really).

His 4-yard touchdown throw went to Chris Hogan.

Brady threw his first incompletion on the first play of the Patriots’ second drive, and New England ended up punting. He was 6-for-10 for 35 yards and a touchdown after two series.

Brady, of course, completed 28 of 48 passes for 505 yards and three Super Bowls against the Eagles in the Super Bowl. But the Patriots lost 41-33 with Brandon Graham‘s sack-fumble of Brady late in the fourth quarter sealing the deal.