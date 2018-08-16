Tom Brady plays entire first half, throws for 172 yards

AP

The Eagles backups aren’t any better at stopping Tom Brady than the starters.

The Patriots quarterback, who passed for 505 yards and three touchdowns in a Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles, played the entire first half Thursday. He went 19-for-26 for 172 yards and two touchdowns as New England holds a 27-7 halftime lead.

Some of that came against the Eagles backups.

Brady threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Chris Hogan and a 20-yard touchdown pass to James White.

He hit seven different receivers, with White catching six passes for 61 yards and the score. Julian Edelman made four receptions for 26 yards and Hogan had five for 25 and the score.

White also ran for 31 yards on four carries in the first half.