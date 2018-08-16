Vikings LB Antwione Williams pleaded guilty to careless driving after DWI arrest

Getty Images

Vikings linebacker Antwione Williams pleaded guilty to careless driving in July to settle charges stemming from a May arrest on charges that included driving while impaired.

The Pioneer Press reports that Williams was arrested on May 19 on a fourth-degree DWI charge. He had a blood alcohol content of .09 at the time of his arrest, which is over the legal limit of .08. Court records show that he also was charged with careless driving and speeding.

Williams pleaded guilty to the careless driving charge on July 26 and the other two charges were dismissed. Williams was sentenced to 30 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse, although he didn’t serve any time as he was credited with one day time served and the other 29 days were suspended. Williams is also on probation for one year.

Williams spent last season on the Vikings practice squad and played 14 games for the Lions in 2016. He is subject to discipline under the league’s personal conduct policy.