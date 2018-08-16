Von Miller isn’t a fan of the rookie haircuts

AP

There’s a fine line between what’s fair game and what isn’t when it comes to the hazing of NFL rookies. In Denver, one lingering tradition includes the giving of messed-up haircuts to the new players.

One veteran doesn’t feel the need to welcome new players by taking clippers to their scalps in creative ways, like what they did to linebacker Josey Jewell (pictured).

“I’m not into that,” linebacker Von Miller told reporters on Wednesday. “I have never been a part of rookie cuts. It’s just not my thing. I’m a prankster, I like to do a lot of stuff. I like to mess with the rookies, of course, but haircut is just not my thing. I don’t know who did that to [Bradley Chubb]; the haircuts are terrible. Rookies have got to do a better job of entertaining these vets when they come in. If you don’t entertain the vets, then the vets want to do stuff to you. That’s what they come up with. I didn’t have any part of it. I’m just sitting back, watching and laughing like everybody else.”

Miller seems to realize that there’s an element to the involuntary grooming effort that may not be part of normal fun and games.

“The rookies, it’s not like they want to get their hair cut. I don’t think it’s straightforward, it’s just not my deal,” Miller said. “I’m just different.”

It’s a shame more guys aren’t like him. Plenty of rookie rituals continue simply because those who once received it now get to be the ones who dish it out. As the more humiliating (and expensive) rites of rookiedom fade, the haircut thing maybe should be one to eventually go away, too.