Which Super Bowl rematch would you have wanted to see?

Getty Images

With the Eagles and Patriots getting together tonight for a Super Bowl LII rematch (but for the trophy and rings and fame being on the line), an idea emerged for a PFT Live draft.

Which Super Bowl rematch would you want to see?

We’re not proposing a Best of Times-style rounding up of the players and coaches to replay the game today. The idea is this: A rematch of the original contest, two weeks after the first one was played.

Simms and I drafted past Super Bowls, one by one through four total rounds. Stats proclaimed a winner. (Today, in a rarity, he wasn’t an idiot.)

Watch the clip below, chime in with your pick as to who won, and make the case for any past Super Bowls we may have overlooked.