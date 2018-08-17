49ers sign Dexter McCoil

Getty Images

Defensive back Dexter McCoil was dropped by the 49ers in late April, but he’s getting another chance with the team.

The 49ers announced McCoil’s signing on Friday afternoon. Safety Terrell Williams Jr. was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

McCoil played in the Arena League and CFL before joining the Chargers in 2016. He had 25 tackles and an interception while appearing in every game that year, but was cut after two games in the 2017 season. He was claimed off of waivers by the 49ers and had four tackles in eight games after the move.

Williams was undrafted out of Houston and joined the Niners on the same day that McCoil was waived.