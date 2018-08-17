AAF announces another 105 players under contract

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football begins play in February, less than six months from now. The spring league has announced the names of another 105 players for its eight teams. The AAF previously announced 100 players under contract.

Highlights of the latest additions include receiver Stephen Hill (Atlanta), a former second-round pick of the Jets, linebacker Deontae Skinner (Birmingham), who played for multiple NFL teams, quarterback Zach Mettenberger (Memphis), running back Storm Johnson (Orlando), running back Daryl Richardson (San Antonio), and running back Khiry Robinson (San Antonio).

All players currently under contract with the AAF are eligible to be signed by an NFL team. With rosters maxed out at 90, however, and with each of those players already not in a training camp, the chances of getting a phone call are slim.

More AAF players surely will be added when the NFL’s rosters shrink from 90 to 53 per team, flooding the market with guys who still want to play football.