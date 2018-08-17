Aaron Rodgers got everything he wanted from his one preseason series

AP

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers played one series in Thursday night’s preseason game, and did everything he wanted to do.

Rodgers said all he wanted from the preseason game was to knock some rust off and connect with new tight end Jimmy Graham and returning No. 1 receiver Davante Adams. Mission accomplished.

“I got rid of the nerves, got hit, had a scramble and a slide, and hit Jimmy and Davante. That’s kind of the checklist of my first action,” Rodgers said.

Thursday night’s game was the first time Rodgers and Graham have played a game as teammates, and Rodgers is liking what he’s seeing from the five-time Pro Bowl tight end.

“He can do it all over the field,” Rodgers said. “He’s an incredible athlete, he’s got a wide, wide catch radius and there’s a lot of things he can do. It’s exciting to be able to have a guy like that.”

After Rodgers hit Graham for a touchdown on the starters’ only series, the backups put on a show, and the Packers beat the Steelers 51-34. Everyone in Green Bay had to like that.