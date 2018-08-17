AJ McCarron suffers hairline collarbone fracture

AP

And then there were two.

The competition for the starting quarterback job in Buffalo may be down to second-year pro Nathan Peterman and rookie Josh Allen, thanks to an injury suffered on Friday night by veteran free-agent arrival AJ McCarron.

According to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, McCarron suffered a hairline fracture of the collarbone in the first quarter of Friday night’s game at Cleveland.

The duration of McCarron’s absence isn’t known, but it likely wipes him out for at least the near future. He started the game against the Browns, completing three of six passes for 12 yards.

McCarron signed with the Bills after four years in Cincinnati. In 2015, McCarron had extensive playing time following a broken thumb suffered by Andy Dalton, nearly leading the Bengals to their first playoff win since 1991.