Baker Mayfield’s stats don’t look as good as last week

AP

Baker Mayfield had a handful of plays that excited the home crowd, but the No. 1 overall pick generally put in a workmanlike performance in his second preseason game.

Tyrod Taylor started against his former team and went 4-for-7 for 22 yards, while running once for 5 yards, in staking the Browns to a 7-0 lead over the Bills.

Mayfield played five series, going 7-for-13 for 75 yards. He also ran four times for 9 yards and took one sack.

He had a 1-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Willies overturned by replay.

The Heisman Trophy winner was more impressive last week against the Giants when he went 11-for-20 for 212 yards with two touchdowns and a 125.4 passer rating.

No matter how he plays, though, Mayfield will begin the season backing up Taylor. Coach Hue Jackson has made that clear from Day One, never wavering in his support of Taylor.