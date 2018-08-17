Bradley McDougald, Tedric Thompson settling in as Seahawks safeties minus Earl Thomas

Getty Images

If Earl Thomas doesn’t return to the Seahawks before the start of the regular season – and nothing has indicated his hold out with the team is anywhere close to coming to an end – the team will have to begin the year with a two new full-time safeties in their defensive backfield for the first time since 2010.

The favorites to earn those jobs halfway through the preseason are veteran Bradley McDougald and last year’s fourth-round pick Tedric Thompson.

McDougald started nine games for Seattle last season while Thomas and Kam Chancellor missed games due to injury. With Chancellor not playing this year with his football career likely over due to a neck injury and Thomas still absent, McDougald was all but certain to start in one of Seattle’s two safety spots. The question was more whether it would be at free safety with Maurice Alexander or Delano Hill getting the nod at Chancellor’s former spot or if McDougald would play strong safety with Thompson taking over for Thomas.

McDougald said on Thursday that he’s turned his attention fully to the strong safety spot. He’s been able to do so because of what Thompson has shown at free safety.

“I just see growth continuously,” McDougald said of Thompson. “Growing, not making the same mistake twice. He had a great play coming from the middle of the field today, breaking up a pass. Just gaining confidence, I think that’s what the first game did, and he’ll gain even more as he’ll continue to go through these preseason games and onto week one.”

Thompson appeared in nine games a season ago with most of his action coming on special teams. When Thomas missed games due to a hamstring strain, it was McDougald, not Thompson, that filled in for the former All-Pro. But with a full year under his belt and an offseason that has consisted mostly of Thompson working with the first-team defense alongside McDougald, it’s allowed him to be in position to start should Thomas remain absent.

“We believe that the guy is a really good player and we just want him to let it go and cut it loose, and not hold back (by) playing cautious or anything,” head coach Pete Carroll said of Thompson. “I think he’s got a lot of plays in him, which he’s shown and he’s given us the confidence to support him in that manner.”

Alexander has worked with the first-team defense at times through camp as well, but injuries have kept him sidelined enough to whether McDougald and Thompson seem pretty well penciled in as the presumptive starters should the season start now.