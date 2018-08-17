Brent Celek leaning toward retirement but definitely wouldn’t play for Cowboys

Getty Images

Brent Celek is leaning toward retirement, not feeling right about putting “another uniform on.” But he makes it clear that there is one place he absolutely, positively, definitely won’t go.

“Hell no. Do you think I would play for the Cowboys? Philly is my home,” Celek said on 97.5 The Fanatic, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “If they offered me $10 million, I still wouldn’t go.”

Not to worry: The Cowboys aren’t going to offer $10 million or even the veteran minimum. The late retirement of Jason Witten didn’t prompt the Cowboys to seek a veteran tight end.

Celek, 33, spent all 11 seasons in Philadelphia. Before the Eagles released him, Celek said he wasn’t planning to retire. Now?

“I think I’m leaning more toward retirement,” Celek said. “I’ve had a few offers, but none of them are worth leaving a city that I have been in for 11 years where I won the Super Bowl in my final year. It wouldn’t feel right to put another uniform on.”