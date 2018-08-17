Bryce Treggs expected to miss a few weeks with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver Bryce Treggs spent most of last season with the Browns, but it looks like he will miss next week’s preseason game against his former team.

Treggs hurt his hamstring in Thursday night’s game against the Patriots and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports he will miss a few weeks as a result.

The injury comes while the Eagles are dealing with other injury issues at wide receiver. Alshon Jeffery remains on the physically unable to perform list after offseason shoulder surgery and Nelson Agholor has not been practicing due to a lower body injury. Agholor is expected back for the regular season and coach Doug Pederson said the team is happy with where Jeffery is in his rehab.

Treggs played for the Eagles in 2016 before moving to Cleveland. He has eight catches for 159 yards in his career.