Cardinals looking for more from 2016 draft picks

The Cardinals took six players in the 2016 draft and they haven’t seen much return on those choices.

Two players are off the team and a third — safety Harlan Miller — was recently re-signed after being released in May. The other three are defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, cornerback Brandon Williams and offensive lineman Evan Boehm and head coach Steve Wilks said the team is looking for more from those players this year.

“Anytime you get into that third year, you want to be ready to perform at a high level if you haven’t already and be ready to turn the corner,” Wilks said, via the team’s website. “Nkemdiche, Brandon, all those guys — we’re expecting those guys to step up this year.”

At the moment, it looks like Nkemdiche will be in the best position to do that. Neither Williams nor Boehm is set for a starting role, but the first-round pick is running with the starters and should have another opportunity to turn his potential into something more tangible.