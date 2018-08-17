Cordarrelle Patterson flashed potential for Patriots on Thursday night

AP

Tom Brady played the first half of Thursday’s game against the Eagles and largely spent his time throwing to wide receivers he was familiar with from last season.

The one exception was Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson, who was acquired in a trade with the Raiders this offseason, was targeted twice by Brady and turned a screen pass into a 23-yard gain.

“Yeah, I thought he did a great job tonight,” Brady said in comments distributed by the team. “He’s so dangerous when he gets the ball in his hands, and obviously over the course of his entire career, that’s the way it’s been. You know, he had a good touchdown there. He almost had the one at the sideline that I threw it to him, but he’s done a great job.”

Patterson caught another screen from Brian Hoyer in the second half and turned it into a touchdown. He finished the night with four catches for 51 yards overall.

“Well, it’s a new system for him,” head coach Bill Belichick said. “He’s done a good job. He’s been out there every day. He works hard. He’s a talented kid that’s made a lot of plays on the practice field. He made some plays in the game. Again, we’ll just keep going and build on the positives. There’s some things that need to be refined but he works hard on those and hopefully those come together.”

Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett appear set for roles in the Patriots offense. With Kenny Britt hurt and Eric Decker, who had another drop on Thursday, off to a slow start, Patterson looks like a good bet to join them.